JACKIE STEPHEN WEEKS, 75, of Mount Hope, WV formerly of Pax, WV passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Beckley, WV. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 19, at 1 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Burial will follow at Pax Community Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV.
