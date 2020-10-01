JACKIE WILSON RISTER, 87, of Danville, WV passed away September 28, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 2 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing.
