JACKSON HOMER JONES passed away on August 3, 2021 at the age of 96 at the Dunbar Center, Dunbar, WV.
He served in the US Navy during World War II on LST-504 in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. His ship participated in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy with 13 crossings of the English Channel before landing on Omaha Beach, the southern invasion of France, and later in an Air Squadron on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor.
He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston, WV, a volunteer for over 50 years with the Lions Club, Club, holding many positions, including President, and a member in good standing of the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston. He was known far and wide for his sense of humor and brought laughter with him wherever he went. He had a passion for helping those less fortunate than himself.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, of 59 years, his parents Marie and Homer Jones, four siblings.
He is survived by his two daughters, Barbie Cummings of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Jane Garnett (David) of Roanoke VA; five grandchildren, Jason (Keri), Laura (Adam), Scott (Brandy), Jay (Amanda), and Melanie; 11 great-grandchildren, Evan, Griffin, Yasmine, Anjelica, Sofia, Kennedy, Desmond, Alex, Lucy, Jax, and Knox.
Per his wishes, his body will be donated to the Human Gift Registry School of Medicine. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston 518 2nd Ave SW, Charleston, WV 25303. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Dunbar Center Dunbar WV for their care and compassion. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
