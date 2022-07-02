Jackson Lee "Jack" Martin Jul 2, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JACKSON LEE "JACK" MARTIN 79, of Irmo, passed away June 25, 2022. Arrangements will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, Chapin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jackson Lee Presbyterian Church Martin Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Cheyenne Brooke Sawyers Blank James Delbert Owens Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip