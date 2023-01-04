Thank you for Reading.

Jacky P. Dunlap
SYSTEM

JACKY P. DUNLAP, 73, of Sod, WV, went to his Heavenly Home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, to await his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercel and Millie Smith Dunlap, sister, Wilma Teel and sister and brother-in-law, Ganava & Ken Hughes.

Jacky was a Christian and a life-long member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired coal miner and proud member of UMWA last working at Wells Complex Plant in Wharton, WV, and was a 1967 Duval High School graduate.

Tags

Recommended for you