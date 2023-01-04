JACKY P. DUNLAP, 73, of Sod, WV, went to his Heavenly Home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, to await his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercel and Millie Smith Dunlap, sister, Wilma Teel and sister and brother-in-law, Ganava & Ken Hughes.
Jacky was a Christian and a life-long member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired coal miner and proud member of UMWA last working at Wells Complex Plant in Wharton, WV, and was a 1967 Duval High School graduate.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 53 years, Charlene, and his children of whom he was very proud, daughter, Paula (Brett) Matthews and son, Jason (Lorie) Dunlap. He is also survived by his sister, Trilby (Tim) Baumgartner, and a host of other family and friends including his church family whom he adored. Last but not least his feline friends Doc and Festus and granddogs, Elli Mae and Sadie.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Family and friends will gather two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
A special thank you to all of his caregivers including, and especially Peggy and Jerry Marker, Donna and Shellee Hughes, Lonnie and Dottie Dunlap, as well as his hospice nurse, Melanie, for their wonderful care.
Jacky's favorite verse was Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jacky's future is now fulfilled.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.