JACOB "BRIAR" WOLFE, 19, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Graham Cemetery in New Haven. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday.

