JACOB REMUS FACEMYRE, 66, of Sissonville, WV, passed from this life into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 4, 2021. He was born February 3, 1955 in Charleston, West Virginia, son of Jewett and Dorothy Balser Facemyre. Jacob was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth, Carol, Kathy, and Patricia. He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Facemyre; son, Joseph Facemyre of Liberty; daughter, Rebecca Shupe of Dunbar; three step-daughters, Amanda Pauly of Sissonville, Sheila Jett from Elkview and Destinee Mulcay of Cross Lanes; 5 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild. He will be greatly missed by his family. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
