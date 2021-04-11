Jacquard "Jack" L. Knight

Another wonderful soul has been lost. JACK L. KNIGHT succumbed to Glioblastoma on March 10th in Hospice at CAMC.
He is preceded in death by his father Jacquard L. Knight Sr. of Lady Lake, Florida Mother Mary Simms of Largo Florida, and his beloved sister Jenny McCoy of Lutz, Florida, and son Jacquard Scott Knight of Belle, WV.
He leaves behind his wife and business partner of 44 years Sandra Gay Knight and son Jonathan William Knight.
Over the years of his business J.L. Knight, Inc. has installed hundreds of miles of power lines and substations on Coal property throughout the valley. His company also worked on preparation plants and shuttle car panels. Once he even hauled a miner to the company shop for a rebuild. The company worked in sawmills as well. All the work was done with the same team of employees and we could never go without mentioning our very loyal employee to this day; Terry L. Lilly.
Jack was Port Engineer for Port Amherst (Madison Coal and Supply) working on the entire fleet of tow boats and cranes.
With Jack's love of the water as everyone knows , we spent many summers on Summersville Lake. Along with friends and Tom Cook we hauled the Henny Cook Sternwheeler to the lake for the entire summer.
Jack was a fleet Admiral for the Kanawha River Navy for many years and loved all his river friends.
Jack also worked on building the P.A. Denny and the Princess Margy Sternwheelers, spending many wonderful years with all our Sternwheeler Friends.
He was a man with so much talent who was loved and respected by many. He would not want you to be sad, so think of all the fun times and his wonderful laugh.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice 1001 Kanawha Blvd E. Charleston, WV. 25301 or Mountain Mission 1620 7th Ave. Charleston, WV 25387.