Jacqueline Delene Burton

JACQUELINE DELENE LONG CUNNINGHAM BURTON, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was born on July 15, 1951 in Kanawha County, to the late Sterling and Blanch Long
Educated in the Kanawha County School system, Jacqueline was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1969. She was also a member of New Life Church in Charleston.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Monica Carol Cunningham; grand-daughters, Ronnesha, Mone-k, and Briana Harris; great-grandchildren, Dariaunn and Darius Thomas II, NaQuay Booth and AuBri Patterson all of Charleston; sons ,Tony Jackson of Daytona, FL and Henry Pickens, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, MD; siblings, Paul (Loretta) Jackson of St. Albans and Nathan( Jackie) Long of Columbus, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.