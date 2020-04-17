Jacqueline "Jackie" Burdette

JACQUELINE YVONNE "JACKIE" BURDETTE, 63, of Dunbar, passed away from an extended illness on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Due to social distancing policies, a memorial will be held at a later date for Jackie and her sister, Maryanna, who passed away a few hours before her.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.