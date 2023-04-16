Thank you for Reading.

JACQUELINE L. "JACKIE" DENT, 91, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2023 with her family by her side.

Jackie was born on the Fourth of July, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Harry and Desma Givan. Her family moved to Charleston when she was a teenager. She attended Stonewall Jackson High School, where she met the love of her life, her husband Bill. She graduated from Stonewall in 1949, and was always proud to be a General. They were married in April 1950 at Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, where she was an active member for 70 years.

