JACQUELINE L. "JACKIE" DENT, 91, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2023 with her family by her side.
Jackie was born on the Fourth of July, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Harry and Desma Givan. Her family moved to Charleston when she was a teenager. She attended Stonewall Jackson High School, where she met the love of her life, her husband Bill. She graduated from Stonewall in 1949, and was always proud to be a General. They were married in April 1950 at Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, where she was an active member for 70 years.
Jackie became a homemaker, and when their three children were grown, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a Nurse. After completing Nursing School and becoming an LPN she worked in the Newborn ICU at CAMC Memorial for 13 years, where she helped to better the lives of thousands of tiny people and their families.
Upon retirement, she loved to travel and attend the many activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also spent countless hours watching Stonewall Jackson High football and her beloved Atlanta Braves.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Janet Marmillot. Those left behind to cherish the memory of her beautiful smile and legendary potato salad are her loving husband of 72 years Bill Dent, sons Jeff Dent (Connie) and Bruce Dent (Hope), daughter Robin Figueroa, grandchildren Bryan Dent (Misha), Shannon Thornhill (Rob), Laura Phillips (Ashton), Tara Reed, Dominick Figueroa, and Rachel Rosado-Figueroa (Carlos), great grandchildren Riley Jacqueline and Colin Thornhill, Sadie Dent, Auggie, Paloma and Vida Phillips and her beloved sister Jerry Givan and special cousin Sister Janet Marie.
Per her wishes, there will be no services, however friends may visit with the family to share memories of Jackie at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 335 5th Ave., South Charleston, WV on Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m.