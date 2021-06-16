JACQUELINE LOU BOGGESS, 71, of Charleston, passed away on June 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born September 18, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Romie and Doris Thaxton Burdette. Jacqueline was a graduate of Sissonville High School and worked as a dental technician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Boggess and her brothers, Larry and Rick Burdette.
She is survived by her son, Michael "Scooter" Boggess; brother, Phillip Burdette; sisters, Carol Jones and Loretta Thomas; granddaughter, Chelsey Boggess and great-grandson, Dominic Boggess.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Old Thaxton Cemetery in Charleston, with Pastor Jason Cobb, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jaqueline's honor to a charity of your choice.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of arrangements.
