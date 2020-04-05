Jacqueline Nelson

JACQUELINE B. "JACKIE" NELSON, 95, of Charleston, passed away at home with her daughter and son-in-law, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after a long illness.
Jacqueline was a retired executive secretary from DuPont and worked as a secretary for the Junior League of Charleston. She was a longtime volunteer with AARP-WV and received the 2010 Andrus Award for Community Service.
She was a member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church and was very active in her church activities and missions until she became too ill to participate.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Judy Burford of Boomer; brothers, Zane, Mickey, Charles (Sugar) and Rex.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jack Cipoletti of Charleston; grandchildren, Jay (Rachael) Cipoletti of Charleston and Chad (Cathy) Cipoletti of Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Emma, Annabelle, Olivia and Jake Cipoletti, all of Charleston; and many nieces and nephews from the Burford clan.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Friends may honor her by sending a donation to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, West, Charleston, WV 25387/
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.