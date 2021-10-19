JACQUELINE PEARL "JACKIE" (LYON) KESSINGER, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 16, 2021.
She was born August 26, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from South Charleston High School and later earned her lab technician certificate from Thomas Memorial Hospital in 1958. On December 21, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, James Edward "Jim" Kessinger.
Jackie was an incredibly strong woman who held her family extremely close to her heart. She, along with Jim, raised two beautiful children, Kelli and Randy, who then brought her four precious grandchildren into the world. Her grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Marcie, and Hunter, were the light of her life.
Throughout her life, Jackie accomplished many great things. She, along with Jim, built and managed several successful businesses, such as JE Kessinger Trucking and Mountaineer Metals. One of her and Jim's passions was raising and showing Belgian Draft horses. Their treasured Belgians went on to win five All American Awards. Jackie and Jim, together, loved sharing their love of their horses by bringing them to participate in parades, weddings, and festivals.
In her later years, Jackie enjoyed traveling the world alongside her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, James Edward "Randy" Kessinger Jr. and his wife, Jackie, and her daughter Kelli Leah Garrison; grandchildren, Marcie Kessinger, and Ashley, Sarah, and Hunter Garrison; aunts, Patty Lyon and Delores Long; sister-in-law, Kati Lyon; and nieces, Cherie Lyon Walls and Megan Lyon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward "Jim" Kessinger; parents, Jack Lyon and Anna Gunter Underwood; and her brother, Guy Lyon.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted noon Wednesday, October 20, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio with Pastor Carl Ward officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, West Virginia. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday 11 a.m. to the service hour.