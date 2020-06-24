1949 to 2020
JACQUELINE RAE (MYERS) EPLING, "Jackie," 71 years old, of Charleston, W.Va., gained her wings on June 14, 2020, after a long illness. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R Epling; her son, Carl (Eddie) Epling II; and mother, Geraldine R Slater (Lilly).
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Yvonne Marie Estep (Kenny); and two broken-hearted granddaughters, Hanna Marie and Kendall Michelle Estep.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, including: Father, Robert G. Slater; her six sisters, Paula (Shorty) Dorsey, Ruthie Fort, Dorothy (Dottie) Myers, Kathryn (Kathy) Teets, Teresa Harrison, Barbara (Barb) Slater; and two brothers, John F. and Henry F. Myers, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews left behind to cherish and share the wonderful memories of Jackie's lifetime.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1967, and retired EKG/EEG Technician with CAMC hospitals.
Jackie was not just a daughter, sister, wife and mother, she was a beautiful kind soul. She enjoyed sharing her life experiences with family and friends from the beginning until the end. Thinking back, there were so many great memories of this wonderful woman. She loved everyone that she met and if they stayed very long they became her family. She was the oldest of nine and is known as the Best Big Sister Ever. She had no fear of what others may think. Her motto was be your own person and enjoy making memories with those you love. She was a great listener and compassionate with others. She was most proud of being known as Mawmaw Jackie. These girls had reserved a special place in her heart. Just seeing them walk in the room made her face light up. They each had their own special bond with her and will have lasting memories to share.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to "Dottie Ann" for taking extra special care of our Jackie during her long-term illness. She is the Sister and Aunt that every family is grateful for when they find themselves blessed to have them as a part of their lives.
Special thanks to Crescent Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Big Hugs and Thank You to Stacey Smith and Tameka Johnson for providing extended loving care to our beloved Jackie.
A Family Memorial Service has been scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in the WV Mausoleum. Due to limited seating and COVID-19, the service will be for family.
A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Gorman Shelter in Coonskin Park for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Crescent Hospice, 3959 Hwy 17 Bypass, Suite D, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.