JACQUELYN SAMMS MASON (SPAULDING) FIELDS, 71, departed to be with our Lord in the early morning of October 13, 2022, in Chandler, AZ. Her life was filled with loving people and a dedication to the Christian Science church. At the Charleston and St. Albans churches, she frequently lent her skills as a pianist to provide music for the services. She had a deep appreciation for the performing arts. She traveled across the country to attend many musical and theatrical performances by her grandchildren.
After raising five children, she followed her dream and earned her Civil Engineering degree from WV Tech in 1997. She went on to have 15-year career at the WV Department of Highways designing bridges and roadways. She then retired and lived a quiet life near her daughter in Maricopa, AZ.
Her legacy lives on through her children and their spouses, a step-son, and grandchildren who all loved her deeply and thank her for the support she gave and the influence she had in their lives. She was also dearly loved by her sisters, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
She is preceded in death by her late husband Donald R. Fields, her parents John "Jack" Samms and Marilyn Hill Mason, her lifetime step-father William David Mason, her sister Susie, her daughter-in-law Sherry Fields as well as aunts, uncles and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arizona Humane Society, South Mountain Campus 1521 W. Dobbins Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85041 or on-line at azhumane.org in her memory. This is where she found her beloved dog, Piglet, who added much joy and companionship to her life after the loss of her husband.
An on-line service will be held on Sunday Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. EST. To request information for the service, send an email to jackiefieldsser vice@gmail.com.