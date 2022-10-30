Thank you for Reading.

JACQUELYN SAMMS MASON (SPAULDING) FIELDS, 71, departed to be with our Lord in the early morning of October 13, 2022, in Chandler, AZ. Her life was filled with loving people and a dedication to the Christian Science church. At the Charleston and St. Albans churches, she frequently lent her skills as a pianist to provide music for the services. She had a deep appreciation for the performing arts. She traveled across the country to attend many musical and theatrical performances by her grandchildren.

After raising five children, she followed her dream and earned her Civil Engineering degree from WV Tech in 1997. She went on to have 15-year career at the WV Department of Highways designing bridges and roadways. She then retired and lived a quiet life near her daughter in Maricopa, AZ.

