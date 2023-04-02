Thank you for Reading.

Jacquelyn Lee Harless Bauer
JACQUELYN "JACI" LEE HARLESS BAUER died peacefully at home in Coral Springs, Florida on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the age of 73.

Jaci is survived by her daughter Amanda Rashell Bauer, son-in-law Sean Cockreham, granddaughter Hailey Claire Arrington, grandson Carter Ray Cockreham all of Coral Springs, Fl, her sisters Eddi Harless Mayfield of Tarpon Springs, Fl and Barbara "Bobbi" Harless Kite of Bradenton, Fl, her brother Gordon Darrell Harless, Jr. of St. Albans, WV, and former husband Ray Bauer of Coral Springs, FL, and stepson Jason Bauer, his wife Kelly, and their two children, Jaxon & Abigail in Carmel IN. Jaci is preceded in death by her mother Wilma Clara Bier Harless, father Gordon Darrell Harless, Sr, and brother Doral Richard Harless.

