Jacquelyn Lee Harless Bauer

JACQUELYN "JACI" LEE HARLESS BAUER died peacefully at home in Coral Springs, Florida on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the age of 73.
Jaci is survived by her daughter Amanda Rashell Bauer, son-in-law Sean Cockreham, granddaughter Hailey Claire Arrington, grandson Carter Ray Cockreham all of Coral Springs, Fl, her sisters Eddi Harless Mayfield of Tarpon Springs, Fl and Barbara "Bobbi" Harless Kite of Bradenton, Fl, her brother Gordon Darrell Harless, Jr. of St. Albans, WV, and former husband Ray Bauer of Coral Springs, FL, and stepson Jason Bauer, his wife Kelly, and their two children, Jaxon & Abigail in Carmel IN. Jaci is preceded in death by her mother Wilma Clara Bier Harless, father Gordon Darrell Harless, Sr, and brother Doral Richard Harless.
Jaci was born on April 19, 1949, in Wheeling, WV to Wilma Bier and Gordon Darrell Harless. She graduated from St. Albans High School in 1967 and West Liberty College in 1971 with a Bachelor Degree of Education. She later earned a Master Degree in Child Development. Jaci married Raymond Bauer August 4,1991.
Jaci was head majorette in junior and senior high school, where she also was president of the National Honorary Society. Jaci served as chairman of the group that writes the competency tests for all Florida primary school teachers. After teaching for many years, Jaci was promoted to Primary Specialist for Broward County schools. After retirement, she delved into art and crafts.
During her retirement years she enjoyed making cards for all those she loved, for all holidays. She enjoyed making gifts rather than buying them. She had an amazing flare for crafts and making them special and unique. Jaci sincerely enjoyed making people happy and making them smile with her crafts and cards. She was also a caretaker by heart so she had many plants she enjoyed to care for on her porch and she enjoyed sitting out there and admiring them.
In all, Jaci was an amazing mother, friend, sister, grandmother, and teacher. She will be extremely missed, and while we are all upset over this sudden loss, we want to celebrate her life on the beach, because that was where she was the happiest.
A Celebration of Life will be held in April on a beach near Ft. Lauderdale. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jaci's life. Information will be sent out once details are established by Amanda her Daughter.