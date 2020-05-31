Jacquelyn Lynn Hughes

JACQUELYN LYNN HUHGES, passed away May 29, 2020, at the age of 51 years, 6 months and 27 days. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside Service will immediately follow visitation at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Per government COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are recommended.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.