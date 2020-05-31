Jacquelyn Lynn Hughes

JACQUELYN LYNN HUHGES, passed away May 29, 2020, at the age of 51 years, 6 months and 27 days. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside Service will immediately follow visitation at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Per government COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are recommended.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.
Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.