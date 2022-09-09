JACQUELYN McWHORTER BLANKINSHIP - of Fayetteville, WV, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Jackie was born September 10, 1931, in Charleston, WV, the older child of James Alesandro and Mary Groff McWhorter. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1949 and from West Virginia University in Morgantown in 1953. In 1953, she married Frank I. Blankinship. Jr., also of Charleston, to whom she would be married for nearly 65 years. Upon Frank's graduation from college, they lived on or near Air Force bases in Harlingen, TX, Mexico Beach, FL, Cape Cod, MA, and Marietta, GA, before returning, after his discharge, to their hometown of Charleston. They lived for a few years in Ft. Pierce, FL, before moving to Fayetteville in 1969, where they would both live for the rest of their lives. Jackie worked as an accountant in FL and a teacher in Fayetteville. Through it all, her life was centered around her family and her faith. A member of the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church for 53 years, she served there as Ruling Elder, Bible Study leader, Youth Fellowship director, and choir member, and was involved in special efforts such as the Prayer Shawl ministry and the Gabriel Project. She had a great love of travel and brought back treasures from adventures on five continents. She had a deep love for the land and people of Israel, where she traveled and led tours, often with the help of her travel-agent daughter, Beth, for over 30 years. She combined her love of family and travel through "trailer trips" and international adventures with each of her grandchildren, culminating in a trip for Mamaw and all five grandchildren in Israel. She was a poet, a designer, a yarn, fabric, and graphic artist, an event planner, a lover of sun and water, and a beachcomber. Holidays were often over-the-top events anticipated by the whole family when planned and executed by Mom/Mamaw/Gigi. She will be greatly missed by her family, and by friends across the country and around the world. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her younger brother, James Alesandro "Bo" McWhorter, Jr. She is survived by three children, Frank III "Chip" (Anne) of Atlanta, GA, Beth Rudin (Jim) of Charlotte, NC, and James "Jay" (Debby) of Fayetteville, WV, five grandchildren, Annie Blankinship and Jessy Carter (Matt), both of Charleston, WV, Frank Blankinship, IV (Hope) of Knoxville, TN, Jacquelyn Holloway (Cody) of S. Shaftsbury, VT, and Martha Ruelas (Joshua) of Merkel, TX, and eight great-grandchildren, Trent, Abbey, Daniel, Roman, Zaya, Olivia, Camille, and Cameron. Arrangements will be handled by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home of Fayetteville. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be announced on their website and by funeral notice. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern WV, Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choice.
