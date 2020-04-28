JAMES A. CARDEN, of Concord CA, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 75. James was originally from Hurricane, WV born to parents Bud and Lou Carden on November 9, 1944.
James blessed his family and friends with his love and presence. When there were stormy waters, he would provide calm, stillness, and peace. He was accepting, generous, good natured, and ever-loving. James had the warm sun with him everywhere he went. Jim had the kindest, happiest spirit we have ever known.
James will be loved and missed by many. He is survived by his wife Farkhondeh Afrookhteh; his step-daughter's Mari and Ida; and his sister, Ann Swatz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud & Lou Carden; and his brothers, Pete & Bud Carden.
No services are scheduled. Condolences may be sent to Farkhondeh Afrookhteh, 1247 Pine Shadow Lane, Concord, CA 94521.