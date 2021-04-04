JAMES A. "ARCHIE" HUMPHREY passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division. Archie was born April 5 1949 and was the son of the late James A. and Patra Thomas Humphrey.
Archie was a carpenter by trade and skilled in all aspects of construction. He loved to play the guitar.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew Randall.
Archie is survived by son Josh and brother Randy (Sally). There will be no service. Burial will be in the Humphrey Cemetery at a later date. Cooke Funeral, Nitro is serving the family and may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.