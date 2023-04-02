Thank you for Reading.

James A. Poindexter Sr.
JAMES ANDREW POINDEXTER, SR., 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away at Heritage Nursing Home, located in Huntington, WV, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

James was born on September 29, 1956, in Charleston, WV, to Lewis Willis and Maxine Threece (Watkins) Poindexter. He was a graduate of Harpers Ferry High School, and after graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After serving in the Marine Corps, James went to work for the City of Charleston's Landfill Department, John Amos Power Plant (AEP), and Moore Brothers Construction Company. After retiring from AEP, James decided to live out his life long dream by opening up the Indigo Lounge.

