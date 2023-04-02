James A. Poindexter Sr.

JAMES ANDREW POINDEXTER, SR., 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away at Heritage Nursing Home, located in Huntington, WV, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
James was born on September 29, 1956, in Charleston, WV, to Lewis Willis and Maxine Threece (Watkins) Poindexter. He was a graduate of Harpers Ferry High School, and after graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After serving in the Marine Corps, James went to work for the City of Charleston's Landfill Department, John Amos Power Plant (AEP), and Moore Brothers Construction Company. After retiring from AEP, James decided to live out his life long dream by opening up the Indigo Lounge.
James loved the Lord and he loved and cared about people. Everyone loved Big Pon (Mr. P). He loved playing basketball, football, and sponsoring children for different conference and sports events.
James was a strong survivor of numerous illnesses. He was a Lebron James and Tiger Woods fan. He would always say to you, "I know baby," with a smile and a chuckle.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terrence; nephew, Dominique; daughter, Leah; and niece, Brianna.
Left to mourn James's passing is his wife of 49 years, Terri Poindexter; sons: Samar, James Jr., and Lazarus Poindexter; stepson, Butch Thaxton; daughters, Susan Blair and Misty Murphy; sisters: Denyse Powell, Elizabeth Willis, and Hope E. (Wilson) Ross; brothers: Michael and Rodney Poindexter (Diane), Clarence, Robert Earl, Mark Joyner, and Charles D. Willis of Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law, Claudette (Boyd) Cade of Buffalo, NY and Barbara La Croix of Los Angeles, CA; special nephews, Rod Lee Coats and Robert Gillispie; special nieces: Shimeka, Keira, and Leigh Poindexter; special beloved aunt, Essie Barron; cousin, Dyana Morris; grandchildren: Mia and Samaira Marino, Micah, Demar, Aisha, Zhaquon, Alaraycea, Nautica, Syjeir, Kayden, Leandra L., Lieara R., Jayvion W., Lazarus Jr., Kaiwaun, Armaunini, Kamari Poindexter, Italy Cook, Shanya and Jina Taylor, Olivia Boyd, Zxavian D. Martin, Saebra J. Barclay, Jayla S. and Xavien T. Kouns; great grandchildren: Kayson G. and Oaklan S. Martin, Harrison A. and Penelope C. Barclay.
James also leaves behind his best friends: Steve Robertson, Katy Layne (Rab), Lucille White, Dee Garnett, Barbara Woodson, Matt Webb, David Bennett, Bertram Hunt, and Finnie Tyree.
James will be deeply missed by a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, family, and friends, including his St. Paul A.M.E. Church family.
A service to Honor the Life of James will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302, with the Rev. John Sylvia officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.