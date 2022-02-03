JAMES ALAN CADLE, 71, of Charleston, passed away on January 31, 2022.
He was born on August 26, 1950 in Charleston. James was a graduate of Charleston High School and after attended and graduated from several colleges and universities with multiple degrees. He owned and operated WV Therapy Services as a Psychologist and was a consultant to the state of West Virginia. He was a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Mae Carter and Jack Dempsey Cadle; brother, William Carter Dills; and sister-in-law, Lennie Sue Dills; aunts, Phyllis Joann Burgess and Hazel Carter; uncle, Hobert Carter.
He is survived by nieces, Kelly Lynn Bouvier of Garner, NC and Julie Ann Dills of Palm Harbor, FL; brother, Jackie Cadle of St. Albans; uncle, James Burgess of South Charleston; and a host of cousins.
A service to Honor the Life of James Alan Cadle will be held at 12, Noon on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Strickler officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit from 10:30 am to 12 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.