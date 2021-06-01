JAMES ALAN WHITE 55, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Dallas. He was born June 16, 1965, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of Maralu White Craven and the late, William Clifford White. He was a 1983 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 1987.
Alan was a very intelligent and generous man and loved the work that he did throughout his career. He worked thru the years at various firms where his skills helped advance the mission of each work engagement. Alan previously worked for EDS, PriceWaterhouse Coopers, and IBM and was currently employed by KPMG as an Advisory CIO Practice Managing Director in Dallas. Anyone that worked with Alan was quick to realize his expertise, coupled with his extreme work ambition, made him unique in his field. Without a doubt, Alan touched many lives throughout his career.
Alan was also a very loving and family-oriented man. He and his siblings have always been close to one another and he was always there when anyone needed him. All five children shared an exclusive bond that not many families possess. With his sudden loss, the bond continues although we have a void in our hearts with his death and his older brother's passing in 2018. Alan also held a special place in his mother's heart.
Not only did he love his immediate family, he also loved his partner of 18 years, and husband for the past five years, Rusty Jenkins. Alan looked forward to MFF (Mexican Food Friday) all week long. He enjoyed Saturday morning bike rides out at White Rock. He enjoyed dining out, music, travel, art, architecture, drum corps, the beach and flip flops. Thru his love of architecture and a project, together he and Rusty built and remodeled numerous houses in the West Highland Park area. He was crazy about his dog Zoe and a big fan of taking a nap. He always said if you have time to sit down you have time to lie down. He had a very special place in his heart for Provincetown, Massachusetts. Cape Cod was definitely his happy place with plans to spend the summers there after retirement.
Alan is survived by his partner of 18 years and husband for the past 5, Rusty Jenkins; mother, Maralu White Craven (Dennis) of Hudson, Florida; sisters, Tina White-Huddleston (Roy) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; JoLeni Wince (Tim) of Leesburg, Virginia; brother, Timothy White (Paula) of DuPont City, West Virginia; nieces, Kelsey Rodahl (Brandon), Emily Wince; nephews, Bailey White, Carter White, Aiden White, Woody White, Will White and Wyatt White; and dog, Zoe. Alan is preceded in death by his father, William Clifford White and brother, William Gregory White. Alan was also a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Witcher Baptist Church, 2206 E. DuPont Avenue, Belle, West Virginia. Interment will follow in the White Family Cemetery, Witcher, West Virginia. Friends may call one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities in Alan's memory; Denison University https://support.denison.edu/ or Soup Kitchen in Provincetown, https://www.skipfood.org/donate, please notify SKIP that your donation is in Memory of Alan by sending them an email at skipfood@gmail.com.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
