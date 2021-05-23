Thank you for Reading.

JAMES ALBERT "JAMIE" FITZWATER II, 47 of Mt. Nebo died Thursday May 20, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Tues. May 25 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Baughman-Davis Cemetery at Dille. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you