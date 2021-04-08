JAMES ALBERT WYANT age 88 of Kimberly died April 5, 2021. He was born November 10, 1932 at Clay and was the son of the late Albert and Wavie Cook Wyant. He was also preceded in death by his wife Emma Churchwell Wyant; sons Charles Jacob and John Zackary Wyant, daughter Joanna Wyant and grandchildren Ricky, Kyle and Heather.
James was an avid hunter and fisherman he loved being outdoors. He loved to garden and he was very active at the Bethel Church in Smithers. He was retired from Peabody Coal Company and a member of the UMWA and a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving: children Nancy Regina Eppling of Sumter, SC; Jimmy Wyant (Teresa) of Pinch, Lori Huddleston (Steve of Charlotte, NC and Porchia Sayre of Kimberly; grandchildren Etta, Charlie (Betsy and baby), Jaimmy; great-grandchildren Emma and Aubrey; brothers Rocky and Paul Wyant; sisters Carolyn Conley, Shirley Small and Ruby Moore.
Service will be at Saturday, April 10 at 12 Noon at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Clay Co. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.