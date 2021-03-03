JAMES ALLEN ROGERS, 82, of Eleanor went home to be with the lord on Sunday February 28, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He served his country honorably in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He retired from Bayer Corporation in Institute and was a member of the Buffalo Church of the Nazarene.
Born September 26, 1938 he was the son of the late Herbert and Ruby Rogers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Janet L. Rogers and daughter, Drema Roberts.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary McCoy Rogers; grandchildren, Holly (William B.) Deweese of Buffalo, Tara Morgan Mays of Buffalo, Seth E. Roberts and Haley Jane Roberts both of Fraziers Bottom; great grandchildren, Harper Deweese and Addison Lewis, son in law, Harvey Roberts Jr. of Fraziers Bottom; brother, Lawrence (Janet) Rogers of Hurricane; sister, Jenny (Kenneth) Cantley of Shelbyville KY; step-children, Steven McCoy of Eleanor, Sheila McCoy of Eleanor, Bart McCoy of Rochester MN and Travis McCoy of Greer SC; seven step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday March 5, 2021 at Buffalo Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Chris Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements