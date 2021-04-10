JAMES ALLEN YOUNG, 56, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Entombment will be in Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions towards the funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.