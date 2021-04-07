JAMES ALLEN YOUNG, 56, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions towards the funeral expenses. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.