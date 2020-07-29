JAMES ANTHON "JAMEY" DUNLAP, 45, of Charleston, formerly of Sod, went to his Heavenly Home on July 24, 2020, after a long illness. A Celebration of Life for Jamey will be scheduled at a future date. Please refer to www.curryfuneralhome.org and Facebook for the date and time of service. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
