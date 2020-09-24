JAMES ANTHONY "TONY" FRYE, 75, of Charleston passed away September 22, 2020 in CAMC General after a long illness.
Tony was born April 19, 1945 to the late James Howard Frye and Jane Darlington McWhorter Frye. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pam Tully Frye; and sister, Edith Jane Perry.
Tony attended Charleston High School and went on to serve in the Army. He later graduated from West Virginia State University. He retired from Quick Delivery Service.
Tony was a member of the Mustang Club of West Virignia, and was an avid Muscle/Antique Car Enthusiast. He was also a member AF&AM Dunbar Lodge 159, E.A. April 22, 1976, F.C. April 21, 1977, and M.M. May 24, 1977, and member of the Beni Kedem Shriners, Charleston, and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Charleston Orient of West Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are children, James "Jay" A. Frye Jr. of Cross Lanes, Kristi K. Knight (Jeff) of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Tyler Calhoun, Taylor Calhoun, Brogan Frye, Courtney Rombow, Danielle Knight, and Stephanie Jones; and six great-grandchildren; nephew, Rusty Reber; and brother-in-law, Roger Perry.
Visitation will be Friday, September 25, from 1 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will immediately follow with Masonic Graveside Rites in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.