JAMES ARLIS COX, 47, of Bim went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born May 3, 1974 to the late James Cox Sr. and Sandra Sitton Cox. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Cox; sister Andrea Cox Abdeloui; grandparents Rex and Ruth Sitton; uncle Bill Sitton; sisters in law Doris Cox and Lisa Cox; and guardian Helen Williams.
James was a disabled coal miner, a brother, husband, father, and neighbor. He enjoyed wrestling, fishing and picking on everyone. He loved his family and friends dearly, they were everything to him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 24 years, Betty Cox; son, James Allen Cox of Bim; brothers: Paul Cox of Madison, and John Cox of Bloomingrose; aunt, Ruth Sitton; Rhonda Buckner of Foster; guardian Robert Williams of Foster; three nephews: Josh Cox of Bloomingrose, Hakem Abdeloui of VA, and Caleb Williams of Foster; three nieces: Amira Abdeloui of VA, Kaylee Buckner of Foster, and Kacie Buckner of Foster; and a host of family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Boone County Ambulance Services Authority, and the Wharton Fire Department.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Rev. Scotty Elswick officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Due to Covid-19, at the families request, please wear a mask.