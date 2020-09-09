Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES ARNOLD RICHMOND, 78, of Rand, departed his life on September 1, 2020 after a long illness at CAMC Memorial. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.