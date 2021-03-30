JAMES ARNOLD STRATTON, 93, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away on March 28, 2021. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Interment will immediately follow. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.