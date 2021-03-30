Thank you for Reading.

JAMES ARNOLD STRATTON, 93, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away on March 28, 2021. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Interment will immediately follow. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.

