James Audley McLaughlin
JAMES AUDLEY McLAUGHLIN, 85, of Morgantown, died peacefully on January 27, 2023. He was born in Massillon, Ohio, on July 31, 1937, where he grew up. He got his bachelor's and law degrees from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He was a commissioned officer in the Ohio National Guard from 1960 to 1968.

After a brief period practicing law in the Ohio Attorney General's Office, he moved in 1968 to Morgantown to become a professor at West Virginia University College of Law, launching a distinguished career that lasted nearly 50 years. He was Robert L. Shuman Professor of Law until his retirement as a professor emeritus in 2017. In addition, he was Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the WVU College of Law from 2002 to 2006.

