JAMES AUSTIN GOODWIN died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. James, the oldest of 3 children of James Atwell Goodwin and Phyliss Rine Goodwin, was born on August 23, 1940 in Moundsville, West Virginia. Jim's parents and his brothers, David Wayne and Thomas Laun, all predeceased him. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and his wife of 64 years, Rebecca Hoskins Goodwin, and by their beloved son, James Michael Goodwin and his much loved family, Lori Trull Goodwin, Lauren, Matt and Ava Lee, Callie, Steve and Stevie Ware, Austin and Taylor Goodwin.
After World War II, Jim's parents moved from Moundsville to St. Albans, West Virginia, his lifelong home. Jim attended St. Albans schools and, in addition to being an honor student was active in clubs and sports and the church. Jim was always a hard worker. In the seventh grade, he began rising early to deliver the morning Gazette before school. He continued this work all through high school. After school and practice for whatever sport he was playing, he had a list of clients for whom he mowed and did other yard work. After high school graduation, he traveled the country working different jobs. He was a life guard in Florida, picked fruit in California, and fought forest fires in Oregon.
In his early 20s Jim returned to St. Albans and began his work in the car business at Harvey Shreve Ford. Except for a few years when he sold Dental Equipment in the Tri-State, he worked first as an automobile salesman, then as a sales manager, then as a dealership manager. When Jim retired at age 70, he was a manager at C&O Used Cars, at that time, the largest used car dealership in the east. After retirement, Jim actively volunteered for the Coal River Group and worked to help clean up the river and build events such as the Tour De Coal.
Jim's life was blessed with enduring friendships that he treasured, and his family was a constant source of joy. Perhaps the best summary of his life was when he was helping his granddaughter, about age 7, learn to ride a bike. She walked in the house and announced, "Meemaw, Granddad is a really nice guy!" Yes, family and friends would agree, James Austin Goodwin was a really nice guy.
At his request, Jim has been cremated. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
If you wish to make a memorial gift, he requested to be remembered at the Coal River Group, P.O. Box 363, St. Albans, WV 25177.