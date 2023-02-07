Thank you for Reading.

James Austin Goodwin
SYSTEM

JAMES AUSTIN GOODWIN died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. James, the oldest of 3 children of James Atwell Goodwin and Phyliss Rine Goodwin, was born on August 23, 1940 in Moundsville, West Virginia. Jim's parents and his brothers, David Wayne and Thomas Laun, all predeceased him. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and his wife of 64 years, Rebecca Hoskins Goodwin, and by their beloved son, James Michael Goodwin and his much loved family, Lori Trull Goodwin, Lauren, Matt and Ava Lee, Callie, Steve and Stevie Ware, Austin and Taylor Goodwin.

After World War II, Jim's parents moved from Moundsville to St. Albans, West Virginia, his lifelong home. Jim attended St. Albans schools and, in addition to being an honor student was active in clubs and sports and the church. Jim was always a hard worker. In the seventh grade, he began rising early to deliver the morning Gazette before school. He continued this work all through high school. After school and practice for whatever sport he was playing, he had a list of clients for whom he mowed and did other yard work. After high school graduation, he traveled the country working different jobs. He was a life guard in Florida, picked fruit in California, and fought forest fires in Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you