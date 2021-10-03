JAMES AUSTIN "JIM" MOLES, 86, life-long resident of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord on September 29, 2021.
Jim went to Dunbar High School then entered the U.S. Airforce to be an Airborne Radio Operator. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Withrow, and they began their lives together that lasted 66 years.
He left the Air Force and worked as a millwright at Union Carbide for 34 years. They retired to a beautiful hilltop farm in Mason county during the week. Every weekend, they returned to Dunbar to worship with the people at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, where he has directed the choir and taught Sunday School.
Jim loved to meet with friends and fellow Carbiders at McDonald's for coffee, singing hymns and swapping stories. Over the years, he has loved coaching Little League baseball and bowling that perfect 300 game. Fishing, golfing, hunting and dogs, mostly Beagles, were also things he enjoyed. Jim has taught his family to love these things as well.
His character broke the mold. Some say Jim was unique. He was kind to everyone in his actions and words. Jim always took that extra step to love his girls like no other. He will be missed by every life he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Mary Alice; and brothers, William and Bobby Moles.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jean; daughters, Debbie (Ron) and Stefanie (Danny); brother, Gary (Linda); grandsons, Matthew (Amy), Shawn, Zachery (Jessie), and Isiaha; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Andrew, Joshua, Carly, Logan, Eli and Dakota; and his great-great-grandchildren, Raeanna and Milli Rose.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with Rev. Al Mendez officiating.
Friends may visit from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.