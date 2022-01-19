JAMES AVERY LUSTER, SR. age 94, transitioned peacefully at the Hospice Unit at the Veteran's Hospital in Martinsburg, WV on Friday, January 14th. He was in the presence of loving family members.
"Blue" or "Jimmy" as he was affectionately known, was born in Talcott, WV on November 26th 1927. He was the son of the late Howard and Anita Luster Biggers. He was preceded in death by loving brothers, Edward M. Biggers, Sr., Donald L. Biggers and Mason L. Biggers.
After graduating from Lincoln High School, he attended Virginia Union in Richmond, Va. He went into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Richmond, Va. From there he began his career with the Department of Human Services in Charleston, WV where he retired in 1988 after 27 years of service. After retiring he decided to return home to Talcott, where he enjoyed fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves and playing cards with his nephews. He was a sports enthusiast and a fervent animal lover and many of those that visited him almost never left.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, James (Nick) Luster Jr (Evelyn); daughter Janya Luster-Lee (Timothy); granddaughter, Whitney Luster; Grandsons, Jamie Luster and Devin Lee; great granddaughter, Akirah Luster; nephews, Edward Biggers (Robin); Kevin Biggers (Sharon); nieces, Sheila Hosey; Deborah Wright (R.C. Chris); Audrey(Niecy) Biggers; Lisa Leftwich, and close friends, Bill Dillon of Hill Dale; Dr. Edward Flowers and family of Morgantown and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22nd at 2 p.m., at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton, WV with Pastor Dana Stalnaker officiating. Burial will follow in Talcott Cemetery at Talcott, WV. Friends may visit from 12 until time of service.