James B. Dingess

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.