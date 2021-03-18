JAMES B. DINGESS, 85 of Campbells Creek, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born in Peach Creek, Logan to the late James Marshall and Aussie Herald Dingus.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sonja Walker Dingess; three sisters and six brothers.
He was a retired Supervisor from the WV Department of Highways and was a US Navy Veteran. Jim was a fabulous cook. Sunday dinners with PAPA Jim will forever be a fond memory for his family.
He is survived by his sons, James Rodney (Tracey) Dingess and Leonard Donald (Dolores) Dingess; grandchildren, Jacob and Sarah Dingess and Matthew Halburn.
The funeral service will be a 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Cross Lanes with Pastor Larry Deskins officiating. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.