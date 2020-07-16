JAMES B. "JIM" MEEKER, 78, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Hospice House CAMC, Charleston.
He was born at Charleston, to the late Bernard O. and Clarice Whippel Meeker. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Jim was a retired bus driver from KVRTA. He was the organist and a member at Bethel Baptist Church, South Charleston. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1960, and attended Duke University. His hobbies were reading and watching baseball.
Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Connie Meeker; son, John Meeker (Jessica); daughter, Ann Henderson; brother, Tom Meeker (Ruth); and granddaughter, Hazel Meeker.
Private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with the Rev. Geoffrey Saunders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bethel Baptist Church, In Memory of James B. Meeker, 5028 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
