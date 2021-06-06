JAMES BALLARD HUMPHREYS, 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Charleston, WV. He was born in Charleston on August 29, 1929 to William and Ruby (Todd) Humphreys.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He then went on to marry Irene Given Humphreys in 1950. He served in the army, during the Korean War and he retired from Bell Atlantic after 50 years' service.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Humphreys Pauley and his granddaughter, Ashley Pauley of Richmond, VA. In addition, he is survived by Andrew Pauley and Lauren Pauley who he loved like his own. He is also survived by other relatives, neighbors and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Irene Given Humphreys, his parents William and Ruby (Todd) Humphreys, and his siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth and Burchel Eades, William and Mona Humphreys, Noel Humphreys, and Lloyd and Shirley Humphreys.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to HospiceCare of WV at www.hospicecarewv.org.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 8th at noon at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home with Reverend Ravi Isaiah officiating.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.