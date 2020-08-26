James "Ben" Sr. Kramer

JAMES ROBEN "BEN" KRAMER, Sr. 85, of St. Albans passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation, St. Albans.
He was born in Perkasie, PA., to the late William and Paulyne Mickley Kramer. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Marie Kramer; son, Kenneth Scott Kramer; sister, Orchys Rupp and brother, William Ralph Kramer, Jr.
Ben was a retired mechanical engineer from Dominion Resources Charlottesville, VA. He also worked in Naval Research and Development under the Department of Defense for 23 years.
He attended Albright College and transferred to Drexel University, Philadelphia, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Lynda Greer Kramer, daughter, Deanna Kramer (Ruby Block); son, James Kramer (Sandra Ware); sister, Jean Keller; grandchildren, James Brandon Kramer, David Fitch, Todd Fitch, Karisa Fitch and 8 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Kerry Bart officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, In Memory of James R. Kramer, Sr., 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Ben's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
