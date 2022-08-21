Thank you for Reading.

James Bennett Straw Jr.
JAMES BENNETT STRAW JR., 76, of Philadelphia died from complications of leukemia on August 8, 2022. Jim, an only child and the last Straw, was born on April 4, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Keith Ratrie Straw, and ten nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

With a keen intellect and boundless energy, Jim served in leadership roles at his beloved church, Old Pine Street Presbyterian, and was an active leader in various non-profit and community organizations. During his 48 years in Philadelphia, he served as a Commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation; Board Chair of Partners for Sacred Places; Executive Committee Board Member of the Mann Center for the Performing Arts; Chair of the Opera Philadelphia Board; Chair of Astral Artists; Chair of the Philadelphia Flower Show Executive Committee; President of the Philadelphia Chamber Ensemble; President of the Union League of Philadelphia; President of the Orpheus Club of Philadelphia; and Chair of the Abraham Lincoln Foundation of the Union League. As President of the O. V. Catto Memorial Fund, Jim coordinated, with Carol Lawrence, the project that resulted in the statue of Catto that now graces the southwest apron of Philadelphia City Hall.

