James Bradley “Brad” Green
JAMES BRADLEY "BRAD" GREEN, 33 of Belle WV died January 27, 2023.

And just like that in a blink of an eye; Our beloved son Brad was taken from us, suddenly passing away at home. And on the wings of Angels, the good Lord called for his child to come home and he shall suffer no more…" For you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night"…

