JAMES BRADLEY "BRAD" GREEN, 33 of Belle WV died January 27, 2023.
And just like that in a blink of an eye; Our beloved son Brad was taken from us, suddenly passing away at home. And on the wings of Angels, the good Lord called for his child to come home and he shall suffer no more…" For you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night"…
(1 Thessalonians 5:1-6)
Growing up Brad was "the life of the party" kind of kid and easy going, accepting life with an "it is what it is" attitude and that's all he wanted in life was to be accepted and loved! Anyone that really knew Brad knew he had a heart made of gold and would move mountains for those he loved. He always saw the world with a different view, and was a forgiving and loving soul. Brad had his share of struggles; cheating death twice in life as he also battled the anxiety, depression, PTSD and addiction on and off most of his adult life. And with all honesty, Brad dearly loved his family, and cherished family quality time, never turning down family invites! Brad would be the first person to tell us not to worry about it, He would want us remember to think of all the good times shared and not dwell on past regrets... because all of that love, joy and laughter is the icing on the cake of life and who wants cake when the icing is the best part! So when you eat the cake, eat the icing first!
Brad was preceded in death by his Grandfather; Carson Green with whom he had great love and respect for. Carson's widow, Brads Grandmother, Drema still lives at home.
Also surviving are his father; James Green & wife Diana; His loving mother, Teresa L. Slater; older brother, Anthony "Tony" Green & wife Jerriann; sister, Shannon Green; sister, Savannah Slater; Younger brother, Mattax Horton; Aunt, Angela Green; Uncle, Joseph Green; Stepsister's, Brandy Hudnall and Heather Beck; Previous stepfathers that made a big impact on his then life; James W. Slater Sr. and Matthew B. Horton. Brad with no children of his own but was blessed with 8 nephews and 3 nieces whom he adored and was so proud of!
Services for Brad will be held at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet, WV on Monday, February 6 with family and close friends visiting between 1 - 2 p.m. Service will begin at 2 p.m.