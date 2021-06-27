JAMES "BRIAN" GOULD, 51, of Clay, WV, went home to paradise, on June 23, 2021, while doing what he loved, cutting hay on his farm.
Brian was born November 24, 1969. He was a 1989 Clay County High School Graduate, where he participated and excelled in athletics', always giving 100% heart and soul to all the games he so dearly loved football MVP forever. From there he went on to be an Army National Guardsman, Carpenter, Logger, and "Blaster" for the Coal Mines from which he retired from.
He was a lifetime hunter, fisherman, farmer, basketball coach and chef. He was an Honorary Member of the Clay County FFA and served as a Board Member of the Clay County Agricultural Youth Fair, which he and his kids looked forward to every year.
Brian shared his love and enthusiasm for life and the things he loved, including God, with his children and so many others. He was a child of God and loved his family and friends so very much.
He is preceded in death by his niece Alexandria Nicole Moore, who he loved like his daughter.
He leaves behind the love of his life, wife and soulmate of 29 years, Christie, sons; Tyler Gould of Northeast, Maryland, Ballard Gould and adopted son Tyler Dorsey both of Clay; daughters, Brittany (Rick) Wiseman of Summersville, WV, Brooklyn Gould; granddaughter, Gracelyn Brooke Gould both of Clay, WV.
He also leaves behind his parents that he loved so dearly, Joyce (Chuck) Drake of Grannie Creek, WV, and Doye Gould of Clay; sister Angie (John D.) Osborne of Bickmore; Nieces, Lilly Osborne, Abigail Moore, Salem, Zoey Nichols and Morgandy Nichols, and so many other family and friends he loved so much.
We would like to send a special thank you out to our brother and best friend Tyler Dorsey, who was working and watching over our dad in the hayfield that day, he was the first by Dad's side calling 911 and providing life saving measures for over and hour. We also would like to thank Uncle Brian Moore, was the second person to get to Dad, he was our lifeline to the scene that day and would be the one to call each of us to tell us our dad was gone, we would have not wanted to have heard those words from anyone else. Thank you to all the first responders and friends, who showed up and stayed by our mom and brother and uncles' side until out dad was taken care of.
Funeral Service for Brian will be held on June 28, 2021, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 to 1 p.m.
