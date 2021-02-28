JAMES BRYANT BAILEY, 92, of Charleston, passed away on February 10, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 11, 1928, in Charleston. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Morris Harvey College. He was retired from Union Carbide, as well as the WV Department of Archives and History. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, and an Army veteran who served in both WWII and the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and daughter Sarah Elizabeth.
He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 63 years, his daughter Ann (Chuck) Frostick, and his granddaughter Claire Frostick.
Due to current restrictions, no services have been planned.