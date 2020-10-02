JAMES BRYANT MILLER, 61, of South Charleston, WV, passed away at CAMC - General Division on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dale Miller, grandparents, Charley & Dulcie Miller, and Everet & Lessie Miller.
Bryant was a 1977 graduate of George Washington High School, and completed welding and painting certifications in trade school. He was a mechanic who enjoyed working on trucks, cars and dune buggies.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Elizabeth Miller, mother, Carrie "Tiny" Miller and sister, Gina Miller.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Timmy Burdette officiating. Prior to the graveside service there will be a walk through visitation from 11:30 - 12:30 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek..
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.