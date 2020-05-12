JAMES "BUMP" VANDALE, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial Division. He is predeceased by his father, Jesse L. Vandale.
Jim retired as a manager for Allied Warehousing, and he was a Vietnam Veteran receiving three purple hearts. He also was a former Foodland store manager at South Charleston and Yawkey.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol Cash Vandale, daughters, Kelly (Jason) Varney and Tracy (Tyler) Arkell, son, James (Kelly) Vandale, grandsons, Chase and Dylan Arkell, and granddaughter, Halli Vandale. He is also survived by his mother, Genivieve Vandale, brothers, William "Bill" (Kathy) Vandale, Steve (Shelly) Vandale and David (Leslie) Vandale.
A private burial service will be Wednesday, May 13, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Full military honors will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to thank the ER staff at CAMC-Memorial for their compassion and care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.