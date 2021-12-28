James Burgess

JAMES "BUDDY" BURGESS, 61, of Walton passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
James was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. He had an infectious smile and laugh, he was an avid outdoorsman and volunteer at Bakers Run Campground. Everyone loved being around him and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; James Ottmer Sr. and Betty Burgess; sister; Doris Taylor; grandparents, James Orville and Sadie Burgess and Ernest and Geneva McNeely.
James is survived by his loving wife Samantha Burgess, daughters; Amanda Burgess, and Jessica (Dave) Labrecque, mother of children Tammy Burgess, step-son; Logan (Miranda) Hoff, daughter in law Belinda Hoff, brothers; Eddie (Sandy) Burgess, Randy (Tammy) Burgess, Timmy (Paula) Burgess, Mike (Christy) Burgess, sisters; Linda (Gary) Given, Alma (Joe) Bellamy, Cheryl (Ronald) Paxton, and Brenda Longfellow, grandchildren; Tanner Bowers, Roman Labrecque, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Burgess Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at Hafer Funeral Home.