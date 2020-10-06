James C. Crockett

JAMES C. "JIMMY" CROCKETT, age 45, of St. Albans, passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
Jimmy was a 1992 graduate of St. Albans High School, where he excelled at football. He attended WVSU on a football scholarship. He also coached his son in football. He loved his family, he was a friend to many, and never met a stranger.
Jimmy was born October 11, 1974 in Charleston, son of James C. Sr. and Elaine Mynes Crockett. He is also survived by his sister, Mimi Crockett; his wife, Michele; daughter, Danelle Crockett, (David Loy); and son, Joshua Crockett, (Fianc ' Kaylie Rumbaugh); three grandsons, Ayden Safreed, Waylon Loy, and Lucas Crockett; and numerous other family and friends.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Jimmy will be held at 12, noon on Wednesday October 7. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
